Barnstable County Releases Regional Housing Strategy

BARNSTABLE – At a recent meeting, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners announced updates to the Regional Housing Strategy.

The plan was presented by Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori, Deputy Director Erin Perry, and Chief Planner Chloe Schaefer, who highlighted zoning challenges, meager permittance of multifamily housing and a disproportionate number of single-family homes sold or rented at high prices as obstacles to a vibrant and accessible housing market.

At its current pace, demand for housing will outpace supply by over 10,000 units by 2035.

Recommendations outlined in the strategy include expanding multi-family offerings, cutting red tape in the permitting process, and developing a community land trust and regional land bank.

The Cape Cod Regional Housing Strategy can be viewed by clicking here.