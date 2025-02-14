You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Releases Regional Housing Strategy

Barnstable County Releases Regional Housing Strategy

February 14, 2025

BARNSTABLE – At a recent meeting, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners announced updates to the Regional Housing Strategy.

The plan was presented by Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori, Deputy Director Erin Perry, and Chief Planner Chloe Schaefer, who highlighted zoning challenges, meager permittance of multifamily housing and a disproportionate number of single-family homes sold or rented at high prices as obstacles to a vibrant and accessible housing market.

At its current pace, demand for housing will outpace supply by over 10,000 units by 2035.

Recommendations outlined in the strategy include expanding multi-family offerings, cutting red tape in the permitting process, and developing a community land trust and regional land bank.

The Cape Cod Regional Housing Strategy can be viewed by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 