Barnstable County Seeking Nominations for Human Rights Awards

October 16, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The Annual Human Rights Awards Celebration, hosted by the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission, is scheduled for December 11, and nominations are being sought by the organization for three awards.

The event will take place starting at 8:30 a.m. and go until 10:30 a.m. at the Cape Cod Conference Center in Hyannis.

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, this year’s event will revolve around the theme “Celebrating 75 Years of Human Rights Advocacy: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future.”

The three awards that the commission are seeking nominations for are the Rosenthal Community Award, The Cornerstone Award, and the Unsung Heroes Award.

Nomination submissions must include contact information for both the nominator and the candidate, as well as a comprehensive explanation of the reasons for the nomination.

The deadline for submitting nominations is set for the close of business on October 30.

For more information about the awards visit their website.

