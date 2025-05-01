Barnstable County Sheriff Running New Program At Courthouse

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley has unveiled a visionary model for the future of public safety on Cape Cod.

Buckley’s initiative, which has been dubbed “Public Safety 2.0”, is being run at The Bridge Center, located at the Barnstable County Court Complex. A ribbon-cutting was held earlier this month.

The goal is to reimagine incarceration as an opportunity for strategic intervention, and to prepare individuals for success from the first day in custody. The Bridge Center will provide a broad slate of services including job training, housing and education options, and parenting support.

“In too many circumstances, people recidivate because the challenges of reintegration are overwhelming. The supports we provide to those in custody must continue upon release, otherwise we cannot act surprised when offenders return,” said Sheriff Buckley. “The Bridge Center exists to close that precarious space. It’s the structure people need when they’re ready to really move forward, and we’ve built this programming with the community’s safety in mind.”

The Barnstable Sheriff’s Office says the program is not considered a pilot, but rather an expansion of services that are already underway, and therefore does not require additional taxpayer dollars.