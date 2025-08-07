Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office hires new Chief of Staff

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office has announced the hiring of Daniel C. Mahoney as its new Chief of Staff.

A Barnstable resident, Mahoney brings over 30 years of experience with the DEA at home and abroad to his new role, with past stints in Bogota, Colombia, as well as Panama and Costa Rica.

Most recently, he served in charge of the New England Field Division in Boston, where he managed a 120-man multiagency task force targeting drug traffickers and financial crime networks.

Starting next Monday, August 11, he will oversee special projects and initiatives within the Office and help implement department goals.

“I believe that public safety is best served when we reduce recidivism through programming, education, and support,” said Sheriff Donna D. Buckley. “We are building something different, and that takes bold, thoughtful leadership.”

“As we move forward,” she said, “the Chief of Staff will be critical in helping lead this transformation, bridging strategy with implementation and ensuring our values are reflected in our practices.”