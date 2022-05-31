Barnstable County Taking Steps to Update Substance Use Data

HYANNIS – A local public health official said Barnstable County is taking steps to update its data on substance use in the region.

Kate Lena, Substance Use Prevention Program Manager with the Department of Human Services spoke at a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Commissioners and said her department is in the final stages of hiring a consultant to conduct a Baseline Assessment on Substance Use on Cape Cod.

The last assessment was done in 2014.

“I think it’s going to be something that will allow us to utilize all that updated data and create a five-year action plan for substance use in Barnstable County,” Lena said.

The up-to-date assessment is a requirement from a MassCall3 grant the department received that also focuses on youth prevention.

Lena spoke about a Naloxone Earmark grant of $20,000 a year her department receives to purchase the lifesaving treatment and distribute it to members of the community who are likely to witness or experience an overdose.

The program was supported by State Senator Julian Cry (D-Truro) and the Barnstable County Commissioners.

Lena also highlighted her department’s work alongside the Regional Substance Addiction Council (RSAC).

The RSAC is made up of professionals from throughout Barnstable County and focuses on prevention, harm reduction, recovery and treatment.

The group has also started talks about possible best uses for money the Cape will receive from an opioid settlement.

