Barnstable County to Host Forum on Coastal Home Relocations

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County officials will be hosting a forum on April 21 to provide insight on federal programs available for coastal homeowners who are interested in relocating due to environmental dangers.

Waterfront homes in the region are more susceptible to damage or total loss due to coastal storms, and the federal government has buyout programs for owners with properties located in a floodplain.

Residents on Cape Cod living in these areas with an elevated risk for environmental damage can join the forum from 4 to 6 p.m.

State Representative Steve Xiarhos (R-Sandwich) and Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) will be joined by representatives from federal agencies such as FEMA, as well as members of the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners during the forum.

For more details, visit the county’s website by clicking here.