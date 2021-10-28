Barnstable County Wrestles with Post-Storm Cleanup and Power Restoration

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) said that it continues to remain in touch with local authorities, emergency response personnel, and town officials as the region continues recovery efforts from the recent nor’easter.

The storm has passed, and 1,200 Eversource service crews are working to restore power to thousands of residents still in the dark across the Cape.

Local communities and Departments of Public Works are also assisting with the clean-up, allowing Eversource to focus on power restoration.

County officials urged the public to stay off the roads to allow crews to work quickly and efficiently.

The statement from Barnstable County can be found below:

The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC), comprised of state, county, and local officials, first responders, emergency managers, elected officials, and other regional partners, met for the sixth time this afternoon on a remote call to discuss storm impact across the region and the strategy for recovery. The next meeting will take place tomorrow, 10/29, at 10:30 AM.

CURRENT AND PROJECTED WEATHER

No changes to weather forecast since earlier media alert.

UPDATE FROM UTILITIES

Eversource continues steady progress with power restoration efforts as 1,200 crews have been working throughout the day to troubleshoot and attend to downed wires Cape-wide. The focus continues to be on public safety, clearing blocked roadways and resolving electrical hazards. Local communities/DPWs are assisting with clean-up, allowing Eversource to prioritize restoration. While Eversource has released a global estimated time of restoration (ETR) of Saturday, October 30th at 6pm, it is anticipated that town by town ETRs will be available within the next 24 hours.

Open Cape and Verizon continue to respond to wireless service impacts. AT&T is tied to the Open Cape system and while several cuts impacting cell service have been repaired, additional repairs are required. It is anticipated that crews will have access to a primary damage site in Centerville at 8 PM this evening to begin service restoration.

Verizon has been chiefly impacted by the power outage and is bringing in a mobile unit to enhance the signal. This asset is onsite and should alleviate increased capacity issues. The unit is anticipated to be up and running by 6:30 PM this evening.

MULTI-AGENCY COORDINATION CENTER AND SHELTERING UPDATE

The MACC continues to assist the 15 towns and various agencies with service requests,

and is on stand-by in the event a shelter needs to be activated.

THE PUBLIC SHOULD STAY OFF ROADS IF POSSIBLE

The public is being urged to continue to stay off the roads, particularly overnight, to allow clean-up and line crews to work quickly and efficiently. If you are experiencing a power outage, contact Eversource directly at 800-592-2000.