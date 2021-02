BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department recently announced that Detective Steve Barrette has been deputized to become a Task Force Officer with the United States Secret Service.

The department commended Barrette for his work with the Criminal Investigations Unit as well as Digital Forensics and Investigations Unit.

Barrette will join Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly on the force, which aims to mitigate the threat of cyber-based financial crimes.