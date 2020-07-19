Barnstable High School Graduation

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable High school is holding its class of 2020 This Saturday at 9 a.m. at the High School’s football field.

There is a mandatory rehearsal for all graduating seniors on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Graduating seniors should wear masks to the rehearsal

The high school has released social distancing guidelines to keep attendees safe. Guidelines include.

Prior to entering Barnstable High School, all individuals must be free of the following:

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

chills

repeated shaking with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

loss of taste or smell

diarrhea

feeling feverish or a measured temperature of 100.0 degrees or higher

known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19 if exposure to the active confirmed case occurred within the last 14 days

In regards to tickets and seating

Each graduate will receive two tickets for guest entry. Ticketed pairs will sit together on the field in socially-distanced arrangement. Please select seats on the correct side, for best viewing of your graduate. Gates open at 8:00 am, seating is open and guests should find their seats without delay. Mask wearing is the expectation while on school grounds. Flat comfortable shoes should be worn.

During the ceremony

Attendees should sanitize hands and not touch their eyes, noses, and mouths. The Conway Building restrooms and supplemental porta-johns will be available. Cell phones should be silenced during the ceremony.

After the ceremony