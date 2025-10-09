Barnstable High School receives high marks in nationwide program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Barnstable High School earlier this week announced that nearly forty students were recognized for their strong academic performance by the BigFuture National Recognition Program.

The nationwide program honors standout tenth and eleventh grade students in support of their collegiate and professional aspirations, aiding them in college admissions and scholarship applications.

“We are incredibly proud of our students who have received recognition through the BigFuture Program,” said Barnstable High School Principal Jason Connetta. “These achievements reflect not only these student’s academic dedication, but also the support of their families, teachers, and the entire Barnstable High School community.”

“These awards,” he said,” directly align with our Portrait of a Graduate and our vision for ensuring every student is ready for college, career, and beyond.”

The figure marks a record number for the school since the programs began in 2012, and a significant jump from the seven honored last year.

Criteria for the recognition considered GPA and test scores, including top ten finishes among test takers.