Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable will hold a Household Hazardous Waste collection on Saturday, April 5 from 9 to noon at the transfer station on Flint Street, Marstons Mills.

Hazardous waste includes insecticides, spot remover, and lithium batteries. Latex paint is not hazardous and is not accepted at collections.

Those who wish to participate but missed their own respective town’s collection event can fill out a non-resident form and registration as well pay a fee.

All residential property owners in the town can participate, even without a transfer station sticker.

Proof of residency or land ownership is enough to participate.

More examples of what waste is and is not allowed can be found here.