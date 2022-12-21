You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Holding Meeting on Beach Facility Resilience

Barnstable Holding Meeting on Beach Facility Resilience

December 21, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is inviting the public to an information meeting about the long term resiliency of a local facility. 

Town officials are inviting interested residents to join the meeting, which will review alternatives for coastal resiliency at the Sandy Neck Public Beach Facility. 

The meeting will be held in the Harborview Conference Room of the Barnstable County Complex on Tuesday, January 10 at 6pm. 

A remote session will also be held on Thursday, January 12th at 6:00pm. 

Contact the Barnstable DPW for details on how to join the Zoom meeting. 

Learn more about Sandy Neck here

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 