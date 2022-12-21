Barnstable Holding Meeting on Beach Facility Resilience

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is inviting the public to an information meeting about the long term resiliency of a local facility.

Town officials are inviting interested residents to join the meeting, which will review alternatives for coastal resiliency at the Sandy Neck Public Beach Facility.

The meeting will be held in the Harborview Conference Room of the Barnstable County Complex on Tuesday, January 10 at 6pm.

A remote session will also be held on Thursday, January 12th at 6:00pm.

Contact the Barnstable DPW for details on how to join the Zoom meeting.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter