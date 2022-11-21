You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Holding Parade, Rally On Wednesday

November 21, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Quarterback Club has announced its third annual Red Rolling Rally will take place the day before Thanksgiving.

The parade will feature Barnstable High School’s football and cheerleading teams as well as several floats.

The parade starts at the Transportation Center and will then head down Main Street Hyannis, take a left onto Sea Street, and then another left on South Street. The route will end behind Town Hall.

A pep rally will then be held on the Village Green.

The event runs from 12pm to 2pm on Wednesday, November 23. The public is welcome to attend.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

