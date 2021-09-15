You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

September 15, 2021

Marstons Mills Transfer Station

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable residents will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste on Saturday.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will take place at the transfer station in Marstons Mills from 9 am to noon in collaboration between the town Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division and Barnstable County. 

Participants must have a current full transfer station sticker, or pay a $10 fee and show either proof of year round residency or residential property ownership.

More information on Household Hazardous Waste Collection events can be found on the county’s loveyourlocalwater.org website.

