MARSTONS MILLS – A household hazardous waste collection for those in Barnstable will be held at the transfer station on Flint Street in Marstons Mills on Saturday, August 22.

The collection will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. If attendees do not have a full transfer station sticker active, they must provide proof of residential property ownership or full-time residency and pay a $10 fee.

To learn what is and is not acceptable for collection, visit loveyourlocalwater.org.