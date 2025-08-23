You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis

Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis

August 23, 2025

A proposed concept at the busy “Six Points” Intersection

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the community to attend a public presentation and open house on August 27 to discuss the Hyannis Main Street “Great Streets” Transportation Network and Streetscape Project on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Barnstable Town Hall. 

The project, which recently passed the 75% milestone in its design phase, is redesigning Main Street and nearby areas to improve their function and aesthetic, with proposed changes at heavily congested areas such as the “Six Points” intersection and the intersection at South and Main. 

Concept proposal at the intersection of South and Main Street

The meeting will take place in the James H. Crocker Jr. Hearing Room and feature design review by Barnstable DPW and Planning and Development representatives and a peak at upcoming projects, followed by a Q&A. 

No RSVP is required for the presentation. 

Spanish and Portuguese translation will be available, as well as light refreshments. 

To learn more, click here. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 