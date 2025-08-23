Barnstable invites the public to discuss redesigns on parts of Main Street Hyannis

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting the community to attend a public presentation and open house on August 27 to discuss the Hyannis Main Street “Great Streets” Transportation Network and Streetscape Project on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at the Barnstable Town Hall.

The project, which recently passed the 75% milestone in its design phase, is redesigning Main Street and nearby areas to improve their function and aesthetic, with proposed changes at heavily congested areas such as the “Six Points” intersection and the intersection at South and Main.

The meeting will take place in the James H. Crocker Jr. Hearing Room and feature design review by Barnstable DPW and Planning and Development representatives and a peak at upcoming projects, followed by a Q&A.

No RSVP is required for the presentation.

Spanish and Portuguese translation will be available, as well as light refreshments.

To learn more, click here.