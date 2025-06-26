Barnstable making additional opioid grants available for local projects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is continuing to conduct opioid abatement grant funding dispersals.

The funds are going to support initiatives with a positive community impact. Categories include substance abuse prevention and education, harm reduction, treatment services and recovery supports.

Projects are eligible for up to $50,000.

The first two rounds were conducted last winter and spring.

Applications for the third round are due next Monday, June 30th. The fourth and final round will have a deadline of September 30th.

More info is available on the Town of Barnstable website.