Barnstable making additional opioid grants available for local projects

June 26, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is continuing to conduct opioid abatement grant funding dispersals.

The funds are going to support initiatives with a positive community impact. Categories include substance abuse prevention and education, harm reduction, treatment services and recovery supports.

Projects are eligible for up to $50,000.

The first two rounds were conducted last winter and spring.

Applications for the third round are due next Monday, June 30th. The fourth and final round will have a deadline of September 30th.

More info is available on the Town of Barnstable website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


