Barnstable Municipal Airport Rebrands to Cape Cod Gateway Airport

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Municipal Airport will undergo a change in name, logo and overall brand to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

The HYA three-letter identifier for the airport will remain the same.

“The new names and logo were chosen after a year-long review of alternate names presented during the Airport Master Plan Visioning Sessions and through discussions with airport users and Town of Barnstable officials,” said Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“The airport considered its overall business objectives, potential opportunities a new name may afford, existing challenges, and our local community.”

Servis said that the new name was chosen to change perceptions and expectations from passengers and to prepare for potential airline partnerships.

The airport will gradually transition to the new logo throughout the terminal and grounds.