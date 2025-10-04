Barnstable offers free counseling for Medicare beneficiaries ahead of Open Enrollment

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Ahead of the beginning of the annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period on October 15, Barnstable is inviting regional Medicare beneficiaries to take advantage of Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone (SHINE) counseling services.

The free program connects volunteer counselors with individuals on Medicare, their families, and caregivers, offering advice and guidance in understanding their options and ways to potentially save on health and prescription costs.

Common points of assistance include helping beneficiaries decide whether to keep Original Medicare or join Medicare Advantage Plans, comparing various Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans, navigating billing, and enrolling in cost saving programs such as Medicare Savings.

“Each year, the landscape of Medicare changes, from covered medications – known as drug formularies or the list of drugs a plan will pay for – to provider networks and premium costs,” said Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, SHINE Program Manager.

“Our SHINE counselors,” she said, “are here to guide County residents through these changes, helping them make informed decisions that best suit their health needs and budgets.”

Last year, almost 3,500 county residents who got counseling saved an average of over $2,000 per beneficiary by participating in the SHINE program.

To make an appointment, dial 508-375-6762 or send an email by clicking here.