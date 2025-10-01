You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable ordinance aims to reduce water pollution from common lawn fertilizers

Barnstable ordinance aims to reduce water pollution from common lawn fertilizers

October 1, 2025

Common fertilizers used in lawn care are key contributors to harmful algae blooms

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is offering residents guidance and advice on protecting local water from common residential contaminants following the release of Chapter 78, its Fertilizer Nitrogen and Phosphorous Control Ordinance. 

The ordinance was crafted to reduce excess nutrient runoff associated with common lawn treatments and fertilizers, as the safety of the Cape’s drinking water and its impacts on public health continue to come under scrutiny. 

Residents are advised not to use fertilizer before or during heavy rain to avoid stormwater runoff, to forgo fertilizing during the cold months, and to avoid phosphorous unless needed. 

Residents are urged to limit or ditch nitrogen use and maintain a distance of 100 feet or more from wells and waterbodies when fertilizing. 

Additionally, residents can pursue natural options for home lawn design such as clover and native grasses – which are more resilient to regional weather conditions including drought and require less water and fertilizer – and to mow high and leave grass clippings where they lie as they act as natural fertilizers. 

To view the full ordinance, click here. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 