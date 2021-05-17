Barnstable Organization to Receive Aid in Teen Substance Use Recovery

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Duffy Health Center in Barnstable will be receiving a total of $315,000 over the next three years to put towards the development of recovery programs for young people ages 13-17 who have suffered from substance abuse disorders.

The money comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response grant.

The programs will help a least 30 people annually and will focus on the Alternative Peer Group model of recovery.

The models encourage constructive and positive social interaction and activities in order to engage young people and inspire them to continue their recovery.

Showing teens how to have fun within healthy boundaries and rewarding for healthy choices are a couple of the methods used to reinforce the program’s teachings.

The Duffy Health Center will receive $52,500 in both FY21 and FY23 but will get $210,000 in FY22.

The Railroad Street Youth Project in Great Barrington will also be receiving money from the grant, bringing the total amount of this round of grant funding across the state to $630,000.