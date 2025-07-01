You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Police Department no longer part of Massachusetts Civil Service System

Barnstable Police Department no longer part of Massachusetts Civil Service System

July 1, 2025

BARNSTABLE – After a vote by the town, the Barnstable Police Department is no longer part of the Massachusetts Civil Service System.

The service hosts exams and ranks candidates for departments, but Barnstable says it was slowing their ability to hire effectively and dissuading potential employees, especially for geographically isolated Cape Cod. 

“That historic vote put in place a 30 day waiting period before notification can be made of our removal from Civil Service. During the week of July 7th, the town will be notifying the Human Resource Division of Civil Service to advise them of our removal,” said police officials in a statement

They will start looking for first non-civil service hires with the change next week. 

Police was the last department in town still under civil service.

