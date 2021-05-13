Barnstable Police: Part of 6A Closed Thursday Morning

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department announced Thursday morning that a portion of Route 6A has been closed.

The section between Mary Dunn Road and Marstons Lane has been closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the department. In the meantime, police are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

The Marstons Lane point marks the entrance to the Cummaquid Golf Club.

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.: The police department was able to confirm that this closure is due to a vehicle collision. No other details were immediately made available.