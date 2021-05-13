You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Police: Part of 6A Closed Thursday Morning

Barnstable Police: Part of 6A Closed Thursday Morning

May 13, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department announced Thursday morning that a portion of Route 6A has been closed.

The section between Mary Dunn Road and Marstons Lane has been closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the department. In the meantime, police are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

The Marstons Lane point marks the entrance to the Cummaquid Golf Club.

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.: The police department was able to confirm that this closure is due to a vehicle collision. No other details were immediately made available.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


