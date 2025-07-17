Barnstable Public Schools receives grants for civic education

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – State officials recently announced approximately $972,000 in Civics Teaching and Learning Grants for 37 school districts and education collaboratives, with $8,320 allotted locally for Barnstable Public Schools.

The grants are meant to further civic knowledge and empowerment among students through professional development for educators and the implementation of student civics projects for grades eight through 12.

“High-quality civics education bridges the gap between the classroom and the world outside the school walls,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez.

“This grant,” he said, “will provide students across the Commonwealth with deeper learning opportunities, leveraging students’ identity and creativity to engage in meaningful civic action projects in their community.”

“We know how important it is to prepare students to consider different points of view and engage in civil discourse across lines of disagreement,” said Governor Maura Healey. “By teaching students how they can make a difference by working together, we will create stronger communities and a stronger democracy.”