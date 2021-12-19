Barnstable Gets COVID Tests From State for Low-Income Households

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable recently received over 6,000 COVID-19 test kits.

The kits, which were given to the town from the state, will be able to test nearly 13,000 people.

They are specifically intended for distribution to underprivileged families and those who may not be able to otherwise afford the tests.

Barnstable was identified as one of over 100 communities in the Commonwealth with a high population of families that fall below the poverty level.

Once the tests were received, they were sent out to several organizations throughout the town that can aid in getting them to lower-income individuals.

The tests arrived last week.

At this time, Barnstable officials are also reminding the public to take the necessary precautions against spreading COVID-19.

It is advised that all over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated against the virus, and all those over the age of 18 receive a booster shot.

The CDC has recently approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Booster for those ages 16-17 as well.

Masks should be worn in indoor settings in public spaces, and maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others is encouraged.