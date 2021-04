HYANNIS – A total of $245,000 has been granted to the town of Barnstable through MassDOT’s Shared Winter Street and Spaces Grant Program.

The town, in association with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District, received the money in response to challenges faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic over the course of the winter.

Funding will be utilized to improve outdoor spaces such as streets, wayfinding, and plazas throughout the Main Street and harbor areas within Hyannis.