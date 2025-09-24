You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable receives sizable digital equity grant to improve Wi-Fi at Hyannis Youth and Community Center

Barnstable receives sizable digital equity grant to improve Wi-Fi at Hyannis Youth and Community Center

September 24, 2025

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable recently announced that it has received a $100,000 Digital Equity Grant award through the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative to upgrade public Wi-Fi at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center. 

The award was bestowed in recognition of the Town’s completion of its Digital Equity Plan in collaboration with the Cape Cod Commission and is concordant with the plan’s key recommendation that the Town improve public Wi-Fi in key locations around town. 

As a warming shelter during times of emergency, the Hyannis Youth and Community Center was a natural choice for building digital equity from the ground up due to its status as a communal haven. 

Currently, the Center’s robust structural amounts of steel and concrete have a hampering effect on internet connectivity, and the grant will be used to pursue outside specialists to improve the building’s digital infrastructure. 

The Digital Equity Plan was crafted with local input through a community engagement process. 

The project’s expected completion date is October 2026. 

