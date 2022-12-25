Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp.

“I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said.

“These dollars will ensure recreational boat access to Cape Cod Bay,” he added.

State officials said the ramp currently has cracks and potholes.

The money was part of $56,000 in grants from the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Games for saltwater recreational fishing access projects.

Some of the funds are collected from saltwater fishing permit sales.

Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon said the investments are needed for boosting the blue economy and outdoor recreation in Massachusetts.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter