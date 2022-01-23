Barnstable Reminds Citizens of DPH Mask Advisory

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is notifying citizens of a recent advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to wear a mask or face covering when inside, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. This advisory does not apply when a resident is inside their own home.

The message comes after an uptick in cases from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The DPH strongly urges wearing a mask in indoor spaces for those with weakened immune systems or those at increased risk of disease because of factors such as underlying medical conditions or age.

Additionally, the DPH advises this policy for anyone who shares a household with someone who is immunocompromised, unvaccinated, or has a heightened risk for severe disease.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone 5 or older to safeguard themselves against COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot if eligible.

Barnstable Health Division also reminds citizens to wash their hands and socially distance.

For more information about Barnstable’s public health guidelines, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter