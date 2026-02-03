You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable restricting the sale of nicotine and tobacco products

Barnstable restricting the sale of nicotine and tobacco products

February 3, 2026

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is considering regulation changes that would clamp down on the sale of tobacco products with youth use on the rise. 

The changes target self-rolling products and flavor enhancers, as well as locations without an indoor component. 

It would also disallow permits for repeat offenders of selling products to those under 21, or those attempting to set up within 500 feet of elementary or secondary schools.

A public hearing will go over the regulations Tuesday, February 24 at 3pm at the town hall. 

 

