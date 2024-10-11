Barnstable School Board Meeting Held Over Mold Issue

MARSTONS MILLS – Concerns are being expressed about teacher and student safety at a school in Barnstable.

A protest was held on Tuesday with community members alleging that students and staff are getting sick from mold at Barnstable United Elementary. They also stepped up to the podium at a special Barnstable School Committee hearing.

Mold was reportedly detected at Barnstable United over the summer, causing a delayed start of the school year.

Parents also pointed out that the state health department documented the presence of mold on the property in 2019.

However, an expert who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting said they did not find anything that constituted an imminent health hazard.

Still, some parents said they would pull their children from Barnstable United.

Barnstable Superintendent Sara Ahern talked about the next steps.

“We’ve reached out to two vendors and talked to them about testing sooner rather than later, recognizing that there are some concerns, and we certainly want to address them and follow up on them,” said Ahern.

“Long-term, not just BUE, but the entire district in making sure we’re appropriately addressing moisture management, mold prevention, our HVAC systems,” she said.

The expert at the school board meeting, Dr. Marina Brock, was asked by a committee member if she had experience in a school district where parents took their kids out for fear of their safety. She cited the discovery of asbestos at a Falmouth school in 2016, which was remediated.

To watch the full Barnstable School Committee meeting from earlier this week, click here.