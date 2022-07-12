Barnstable Seeking Community Input on Roadway Improvements

HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to provide input on the town’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan through July.

The plan aims to identify projects that would benefit roadways in Barnstable. Efficient and accessible projects for all users are the target of the plan, which the towns works on alongside the Cape Cod Commission.

As officials draft up ideas for the plan, the town is seeking feedback on what residents want to see from this program.

Multiple public meetings throughout Barnstable’s villages will be held this month. The following is a list of meetings on the matter, according to the Cape Cod Commission’s website:

-Osterville and Cotuit: Monday, July 18, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Osterville Public Library

-Marstons Mills: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall

-Hyannis: Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Barnstable Adult Community Center

-Centerville: Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Centerville Public Library

-Barnstable and West Barnstable: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable