Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Proposed Taxi Rake Hike

October 20, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials are seeking public feedback on a proposed increase to the town’s taxi meter rate.

Among the proposals from a licensed operator is increasing the rate for the first two-fifths of a mile from $3.00 to $3.50, bumping each additional fifth of a mile up to $0.80, and changing the per-hour cost of waiting time from $26 to $30.

The taxi meter rate has not been raised since June of 2015.

Users and stakeholders can provide their thoughts on the matter through November 9. Input from the survey will be used by town officials in their consideration for the request.

The questionnaire can be found by clicking here.

