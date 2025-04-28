You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Soliciting Comments For Housing Plan

Barnstable Soliciting Comments For Housing Plan

April 28, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is updating its Housing Production Plan.

A draft plan has been published on the town’s website.

According to the town, a Housing Production Plan establishes a strategic plan for production of affordable housing in a community that is based on a comprehensive needs assessment, and is consistent with the Chapter 40B statute and regulation.  

A presentation was held by the town earlier this month. The main themes that were derived from focus groups included: that moderately-priced and deed-restricted affordable housing is hard to find, and that seasonal workers, young adults and seniors are the most in-need demographics.

The town is asking for comments to be submitted by May 1st. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


