Barnstable to Hold Lottery For Closed Marina Waitlists

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Harbormaster’s Office has announced it will hold a lottery drawing for some currently closed marina waitlists.

Individuals will be able to purchase a $15 ticket through a link provided by the town for their chance to be added to the waitlist they select.

If chosen, people will be able to add their name to currently closed waitlists at Bismore Park Marina, Barnstable Harbor Marina, and Gateway Marina.

The lottery opens Saturday, October 15 at 1pm and closes Monday, October 31 at midnight.

Winners will be chosen randomly through an online system on Wednesday, November 2 at 1pm.

Twenty-five names will be chosen for each marina’s waitlist.

Town officials note that individuals can only enter one legal name per marina.

Contact the Barnstable Harbormaster’s Office at 508-790-6273 for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter