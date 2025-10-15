You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable to host influenza vaccine clinic at St. George Church next Wednesday

October 15, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable Health Division is preparing to host an Influenza Vaccine Clinic next Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 9 to 11 am at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 130 Falmouth Road.  

Indoor and drive through options are available, weather pending, and attendees are asked to present their health insurance information on their visit.  

Pre-registration can be found at the Barnstable Town Website by clicking here. 

Prospective attendees can also learn more by dialing (508) 862-4644. 

