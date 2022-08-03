Barnstable to Host Info Session on Rt. 28 Sewer Expansion

BARNSTABLE – A public information session regarding the Route 28 East Sewer Expansion Project in Barnstable will be held on Monday, August 15.

Town officials will provide details on the next steps of their 30-year plan, which aims to protect coastal water, public drinking sources, and freshwater ponds across Barnstable.

Construction along Route 28 East is set to begin next month. Officials say it will also provide sewer services to dozens of properties, serving as the rest of the sewer expansion’s “backbone.”

Work began last September on the project’s first phase, which has focused on the Strawberry Hill Road area. That work is slated to provide sewer services to hundreds of Centerville residents.

The public meeting will be held at Barnstable High School at 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Barnstable Department of Public Works’ website by clicking here.