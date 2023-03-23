Barnstable to Review More Concepts for Sandy Neck Beach Project

HYANNIS – Additional concepts for the Sandy Neck Beach Facility Coastal Resiliency Project are set to be reviewed by Barnstable officials.

The town is plotting ways to ensure long-term resiliency can be established along the coastline at Sandy Neck Beach.

Officials are inviting residents to a meeting at the Barnstable County Complex’s Harbor View Conference Room along Main Street on Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will also be recorded and later posted on Barnstable Channel 18’s YouTube channel.