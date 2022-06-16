Barnstable to Update Public Beach and Pond Hours

BARNSTABLE – Hours of operations at beaches and ponds in Barnstable are being updated.

Starting Saturday, June 25 through Labor Day, public beaches and ponds in the town will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The only exception to that will be Hathaway’s Pond, which will be closed off to access at 4:30 p.m. due to continued lifeguard shortages.

That shortage on lifeguards means that beach and pond visitors may have to swim at their own risk at times.

Town officials added that while they’ll try to ensure that beaches and ponds are covered at all times, some sites on certain days may not have a lifeguard on duty.

However, the town does anticipate that Craigville Beach, Dowses Beach, Covell’s Beach, Kalmus Beach, and Veteran’s Beach will have full lifeguard staffing throughout the summer.

All beaches will also have gate staff on hand to facilitate parking access.

To learn more, visit the Barnstable Recreation Division’s website.