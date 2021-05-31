Barnstable Updating Mask Policy, Reopening Buildings

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells has announced that the town will begin transitioning to open public access to many town buildings and for the most part masks will not be required.

“Certainly, if you choose to wear a mask that is your choice. But our staff and the general public will be in our facilities without a mask beginning June 1st,” said Ells.

Masks will be required at all town healthcare facilities, and it will be up to school officials to decide if masks will be required in Barnstable Public Schools.

At the town’s building at 200 Main Street, the only services that will be provided are building and health due to the added COVID-19 services being provided at that building.

Ells also said the public is urged to purchase beach stickers online instead of filling out applications in person at one of the towns facilities.

For those unwilling to purchase stickers online there is about a week waiting period after filling out a beach sticker application.

“If you need to purchase a beach sticker, you’re going to fill out an application and leave it with us, or your going to go online which is the preferred method and purchase your beach sticker there,” said Ells.

Barnstable public beaches are expected to be fully staffed by the end of the month.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center