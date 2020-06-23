Barnstable Transfer Station No Longer Offering Free Recycling to Residents

MARSTONS MILLS – The Town of Barnstable’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced that as of July 1, they are ceasing the practice of offering free recycling to residents that do not purchase a Transfer Station sticker.

A letter was sent out to Barnstable residents recently from the DPW department, notifying them of the change.

Officials said that as a result of the recycling situation, the transfer station has been operating at a deficit, utilizing cash reserves to subsidize the costs of the recycling operation.

They add that the town also has to pay to dispose a majority of the recyclable material they receive at costs that in some cases exceed the cost of trash disposal.

Residents can purchase an annual transfer station sticker for $250 that runs from July 1 to June 30.

There are also two pay-per-visit options for the disposal of trash and/or recyclable material.

One is a $10 per visit fee for disposal of two 30-gallon bags of household trash and recyclables.

The second is a $20 per visit fee for disposal of up to five 30-gallon bags of household trash and recyclables. Any bag over the five 30-gallon bag limit is $4 per bag.