Barnstable Transfer Station to briefly close in mid-December for electrical improvements

MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste Division is notifying the public that the Transfer Station and Recycling Center at 45 Flint Street in Marstons Mills will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The closure will facilitate scheduled electrical system updates which will require a full power shutdown at the facility, as the work cannot be completed while the facility is energized and open to the public.

Permit holders are advised to plan around the closure for their waste disposal needs, as trash and recycling services will resume on a regular basis the following day.