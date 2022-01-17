Barnstable Youth Commission’s Annual Youth Job Fair To Return For Sixth Year

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Youth Commission is preparing to hold the Sixth Annual Youth Job Fair for job seeking youth from 14 to 18 years of age on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

The event is free and open for students from all regional public and private schools with representatives of local businesses on-site to provide applications and conduct interviews.

The Commission will also provide advice and professional job coaching for attendees to help qualified candidates attain year-round and summer positions with regional employers.

The Fair will coincide with the end of winter athletics programs to maximize availability for interested students.

The event will be held in person, pending future changes.

The last in person edition of the fair in 2020 drew over 200 local students.

Limited spacing is available for employers hiring paid staff positions for this age group.

The Youth Commission is administered through the Recreation Division of the Community Services Department.

Online applications can be found by clicking here.