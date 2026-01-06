Barnstable Zoning Board to discuss proposed expansion of Centerville housing project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CENTERVILLE – The Zoning Board of Appeals has scheduled a meeting to discuss the expansion of an affordable housing development in Centerville on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The updated application for the Homes of Centerville Cove at the corner of Route 28 and Phinney’s Lane would include a lot gaining access to Richardson Road and adding one single family home to the total count.

In full, the project would cover 6.764 acres and would consist of 20 3-bedroom single site family homes, in addition to an apartment with 36 two- and three-bedroom units.

The applicant, Great Marsh Development LLC, will be on site to pitch the updated project.

The meeting will be held in person, with the ability to watch it online.

To view a composite of the site plan, click here.