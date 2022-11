BARNSTABLE – A drive-through event to thank members of the military will be held in Barnstable on Veterans Day, November 11.

Attendees are invited to place a flag along Route 6A with the name of a veteran on it, as those who served will pass through in cars at St. Mary’s Church on Main Street from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Food and music will be offered to guests and service members. The first 50 veterans will also be given a gift certificate to The Daily Paper.