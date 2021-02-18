Bay State Gas Prices Increase by 3 Cents

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have increased by three cents compared to last week, according to AAA Northeast.

The $2.47 average price of self-served, regular unleaded gas in the Bay State is two cents cheaper than what it was at the same time last year and three cents lower than the average price nationwide.

Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast attributes the continued rise of prices to oil production cuts as opposed to higher demand at the pump.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $2.34 and $2.89.