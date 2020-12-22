Bay State Gas Prices Increase by 5 Cents

BARNSTABLE – AAA Northeast has reported that over the past week, gas prices in Massachusetts increased by five cents.

Self-served, regular unleaded gasoline is selling for an average of $2.17 in the Bay State, which is five cents below the average price nationwide and 39 cents cheaper than what it was at the same time last year.

While these price increases are a surprise with demand still low, according to Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast, she added that the spike is likely not a sign of things to come.

AAA reports that holiday road travel is slated to dip this year, which could lead to lower prices at the pump going forward.

Prices on the Cape range between $2.03 and $2.49, according to gasbuddy.com.