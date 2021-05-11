You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bay State Gas Prices Up After Pipeline Cyber Attack

Bay State Gas Prices Up After Pipeline Cyber Attack

May 11, 2021

HYANNIS – Following a cyber attack that led to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, gas prices across Massachusetts have gone up six cents.

Triple-A said the $2.86 price per gallon of self serve, regular unleaded gas in the Bay State is 12 cents higher than what it was a month ago and 92 cents higher than its mark at the same point in 2020.

Massachusetts’ average is still 10 cents lower than the average price nationwide.

According to AAA, the Colonial Pipeline provides roughly 45% of all of the East Coast’s fuel. After a cybersecurity breach over the weekend, officials announced that the pipeline was shut down as a precaution.

AAA’s Mary Maguire anticipates that gas prices throughout the eastern part of the county will rise while the pipeline is shut down, although the impacts will vary by state.

