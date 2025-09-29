Bay View Campground plans to close after next year’s camping season

BOURNE – Bay View Campground in Bourne has announced that it will close indefinitely after the 2026 camping season.

The property is located at 260 MacArthur Boulevard.

Bay View said they came to the decision based on several factors. One of them is that owner Dave Ricci wants to retire after 52 years of maintaining the grounds.

In a Facebook post, Bay View thanked its employees and vendors. “We know many of you consider Bay View to be your home away from home. You have raised children and grandchildren here. We hope that the 2026 season will give us all the opportunity to say goodbye to each other and the campground backdrop that has been apart of countless lives for nearly 60 years.”

The post also said, “As with any change, there are often more questions than answers. We will keep you updated with answers and information as soon as we know it.”