Business Group Warns of CBD Subscription Scams

HYANNIS – BBB wants people to be on the lookout for scams when considering trying CBD products.

CBD, a shortened term for cannabidiol, which is an ingredient of cannabis, is used by many for the relaxing qualities it possesses.

As it is now legal in the United States, several companies have been advertising it to consumers.

Some online ads for CBD offer a free trial where all the customer must do is pay for shipping but will then charge for a monthly subscription.

These charges can cost around $100, and canceling the subscription can be very difficult, with companies providing excuses for being unable to cancel it.

Even after canceling the subscription, in some cases, further charges have been reported.

BBB advises consumers to do their research on the company before signing up for a free trial.

The reviews of other customers or reading the details of any agreement on the website beforehand can be helpful in avoiding scams.

In some cases, celebrity endorsements are used to make a product seem more legitimate, but these endorsements are sometimes fake as well.

Do not fall victim to a product due to a fake endorsement or hidden charges and report all losses to your credit card company.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter